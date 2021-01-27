January 19 is Dolly Parton’s birthday, and a lot of folks commented about it on social media. I noticed that it was Edgar Allan Poe’s birthday as well, and I couldn’t help but think about the impact both of them have had on American culture.
They lived in different centuries and in different parts of the country. Edgar Poe was born in 1809 in Boston, the middle child between an older brother and a younger sister. His father deserted the family in 1810, and his mother died a year later from tuberculosis, leaving all three Poe children orphans.
Edgar was taken in by the Allan family (he later took their last name as his middle name), but was never formally adopted by them. His siblings were taken in by other relatives and the Allans couldn’t have children, so Edgar grew up as an only child.
The Allans were a wealthy family, and as a child, Edgar spent five years, between ages 6 and 11, in the United Kingdom, Scotland, and London. Later in life, he attended the University of Virginia, served a brief stint in the military, and attended West Point for a few months.
Dolly, on the other hand, was born in 1946 in Pittman Center, Tennessee, the fourth of twelve children. Her family was so poor that her father paid the doctor who delivered Dolly with a sack of cornmeal. Dolly grew up on the family’s farm with her siblings and parents and didn’t attend school beyond high school. Her parents were together until her father’s death in 2000.
Both Parton and Poe knew what they wanted to do in life early on, but Poe didn’t have the encouragement of Mr. Allan. Allan disagreed with Poe’s literary ambitions, and they ultimately became estranged. Conversely, Parton’s family encouraged her singing talent, allowing her to perform on local radio and television stations as a child. She learned to play on a homemade guitar and was given her first “real” guitar by an uncle.
Poe’s romantic relationships were as troubled as his young adulthood, and he never really found happiness. He eventually married his 13-year-old cousin, Virginia, and they were married for 11 years until her death. Parton married her husband, Carl Dean, at age 20, and they are currently in their 55{sup}th{/sup} year of marriage. Poe found some success as a writer during his lifetime, but lack of copyright laws and the Panic of 1837 hampered his career. He moved around quite a bit while trying to ‘find his place,’ living in Massachusetts, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, and Maryland.
He turned to alcohol which caused even more problems for him. Poe died under mysterious circumstances at age 40, having been found on the streets of Baltimore, dressed in clothes that didn’t belong to him and delirious. He was taken to the hospital and died without ever gaining enough coherence to explain how he came to be in those circumstances.
Parton’s success has been phenomenal, as a singer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She has never made her home anywhere but in Tennessee, and she’s used her success and popularity to support her hometown area, helping to make it one of the country’s largest tourist attractions.At a glance, it would seem as though the only thing Parton and Poe share is a birthday. But they both had an incredible talent for telling a story. Parton tells her stories through song, while Poe’s tools were poetry and prose, but they both have a knack for painting a picture with words.Poe’s pictures are much darker, of course, but his writing forged a path for authors who followed. He is credited with creating both horror and detective stories, his works inspiring authors such as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Jules Verne, Henry James, and H.P. Lovecraft. It was written in “The Guardian” (July 22, 2008) that Alfred Hitchcock said, “It’s because I liked Edgar Allan Poe’s stories so much that I began to make suspense films.”
Parton’s stories are lighter and more hopeful, paying tribute to her roots. She has inspired countless other singers and songwriters, and now she helps to make sure children have access to stories through her Imagination Library creation.Poe has inspired many awards, and Parton has won even more.Hundreds of miles and over a century apart, they both created works that make us feel something, whether it is terror or joy, sadness or inspiration.Happy belated birthday, Edgar and Dolly … from a fan.