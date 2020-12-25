Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
Stovetop Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni and cheese is one of the ultimate comfort foods and this simple stovetop version relies on a special ingredient for its extra creamy texture: American cheese. Special salts in American cheese make it really good at melting—and also keep this sauce creamy and smooth.
Make sure to use thinly sliced American cheese from the deli section of your grocery store, not individually-wrapped cheese “singles,” which are made from different ingredients. If you’ve got some leftovers around the kitchen, let kids add toppings or stir-ins to their macaroni and cheese: cooked veggies, halved cherry tomatoes, chopped bacon, and shredded chicken are all tasty additions.
What You’ll Need:
1½ cups water
1 cup milk
2 cups (8 ounces) elbow macaroni
8-10 slices (4 ounces) deli American cheese
½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese
In medium saucepan, combine water and milk. Bring to boil over high heat.
Carefully add macaroni to saucepan and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally with wooden spoon, until macaroni is soft, about 7 minutes.
While macaroni is cooking, tear American cheese slices into small pieces. When macaroni is soft, add American cheese pieces and mustard to saucepan and cook, stirring constantly, until cheese is completely melted, about 1 minute. Turn off heat.
Add cheddar and stir until evenly combined. Cover saucepan with lid and let sit for 5 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove lid. Stir until sauce is smooth (sauce may look loose but will thicken as it cools). Serve immediately.
Learning Moment
Math (Weight & volume):
To make this macaroni and cheese as creamy as possible, it’s important to use just the right amount of each ingredient. Point out to kids that some of the ingredients in this recipe—the elbow macaroni, the American cheese, and the extra-sharp cheddar cheese—include measurements in ounces. Ounces are one way of measuring weight. If you are preparing ingredients using ounces, you’ll need a kitchen scale. There are 16 ounces in 1 pound. Challenge kids to use that information to help them calculate how many pounds of elbow macaroni, deli American cheese, and extra-sharp cheddar cheese they’re using in this recipe.
You can also tell them that 1 cup of water weighs 8 ounces. Using that information, can they calculate how many ounces of milk they’ll need to use in this recipe? (Click here for more kid-friendly information on measuring liquid ingredients and measuring dry ingredients.)
Answer Key:
Elbow macaroni: 8 ounces = ½ pound
American cheese: 4 ounces = ¼ pound
Extra-sharp cheddar cheese: 4 ounces = ¼ pound
Milk: 1½ cups = 12 ounces
Take It Further
Science (Chemistry):
American cheese melts beautifully on burgers, fills gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, and makes this macaroni and cheese extra creamy. What makes it so good at melting? American cheese is made of cheese, but also other ingredients, including something called a melting salt. Melting salts help the proteins in American cheese separate, loosen up, and flow when they heat up—making American cheese a great melter.
Melting salts also keep the fat and the water in the cheese mixed together in an emulsion, which means that the cheese stays smooth and creamy when it melts.