Jury trials will be suspended through Jan. 31, 2021, in Greene County and across the state as part of an order issued by the Tennessee Supreme Court in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases.
The order takes effect Monday.
The order is “designed to protect all of the participants in the judicial system and the public at large while keeping the courts open and accessible to carry out essential constitutional functions and time-sensitive proceedings.”
It is the Supreme Court’s sixth such order related to the pandemic since a state of emergency was declared on March 13 for the judicial branch.
The order suspends jury trials unless an exemption is granted by the court’s chief justice.
Jury trials were previously suspended from March 13 through July 3.
The order additionally directs judicial districts “to revisit and strictly adhere to their previously approved reopening plans.”
It states that the court’s July 9 order mandating face coverings for all persons who enter the courthouse for court-related business is still in full effect, encourages video conferencing whenever possible and reminds judges and lawyers “that they have an ethical obligation to comply with court orders and the reopening plans drafted by the judicial districts.”
The order prohibits anyone with COVID-19 from participating in an in-person proceeding.
The order also directs judges to schedule and conduct in-person hearings “in a manner that minimizes wait times in courthouse hallways, which often have limited space for social distancing.”
Provisions of the state Supreme Court’s May 26 and July 9 orders remain in effect.
All safety protocols are enforced at the Greene County Courthouse, Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard recently said.
“All patrons to the courthouse must wear a mask, and have their temperature taken with an infrared thermometer,” he said.
Masks or other facial coverings are required within Greene County governmental facilities, including the courthouse and Greene County Courthouse Annex.
“We are still under the protocols that we have followed for a while now. These protocols include limiting access to hearings to only those directly involved in the case at hand,” Shepard said.
General Sessions and Juvenile courts Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. continues video arraignments of defendants charged with felonies or those who cannot make bail.
Individuals who were issued a summons, or are free on bond, wait outside the courthouse until their case is called. A tent set up in front of the courthouse provides protection from the elements for those who are waiting, Shepard said.
The public is asked to conduct all business it can by telephone, mail or the internet if possible during the mask mandate, and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that include frequent hand washing, avoid touching the face and disinfection of used materials and surfaces.
Courthouse security officers ensure only two or three people at a time are allowed in the clerk’s office at a time to pay court fines and conduct other court-related business, Shepard said.