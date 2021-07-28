It was a hot, sunny day, and I was looking for a short, easy hike. I decided to head up to Laurel Run Falls since it is only approximately one hour from Greeneville. It is located in Laurel Run Park, a 440 acres park located in Church Hill. This park was a backdrop for the 1984 movie, The River, starring Mel Gibson and Sissy Spacek. After the movie was completed, the property was ceded to Hawkins County. The park includes a baseball/softball field, basketball court, tennis court, playground, amphitheater, and multiple picnic shelters. The address is 364 Laurel Run Park Road.
To get to the trailhead, drive to the picnic shelter at the very back of the park. I parked and was getting out of the vehicle to grab my backpack and trekking poles when I noticed the car that had pulled in and parked right beside me. It was funny when I realized that I knew the couple getting out of the car. They were there for a family reunion, and we had a good laugh at the unexpected meeting. Although they tried to get me to eat with them, I started up the trail on my hike.
There is an elevation gain of only approximately 470 feet. After just a short distance, you will come to a new foot bridge. It appeared that a former foot bridge had been damaged as evidence of it was remaining nearby. After another short distance, you will pass an old, unfinished cabin and smoke house. The grades of the trail vary, but is rated easy.
I was about half way to the falls, when I approached another couple coming down the trail. I spoke, asking them how their day was, when the lady said, “Amy?” I really looked at her then and realized it was a friend from high school. What were the odds of me running into so many people that I knew on this hike? We had a good little chat, and then I was on my way again.
Closer to the falls, there is one other water crossing that could be rock hopped the day I was there, but may be a little more challenging after a significant amount of rain. After approximately 1.3 miles, you will reach Laurel Run Falls. The water flow was light on the day I was there, but it was no less a spectacular sight. This is an easy hike that most anyone could do. Also, dogs are allowed on this trail but must be on a leash.
With the heat of summer, remember to stay well hydrated to help prevent heat stroke. Also, keep in mind that higher elevations can still be chilly. Something that is not often thought about is hypothermia that can occur at temperatures in excess of 20 degrees above freezing. Please do your research and be prepared for all possibilities. Until next time, be safe, have fun, and I’ll see you on the trail!