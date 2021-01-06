The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is looking for regional and local artists to be featured in the new city hall main lobby. Art submissions will be entered into an artist database and future exhibits at the new city hall will draw from this database of submissions. Exhibits will be temporary, lasting one month to three months. If you would like to be considered for exhibiting your work, you may submit via email or mail a packet to the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts.
If emailing, please send all inquiries/submissions to KingsportArtEntry@gmail.com.
When submitting your work, please include the following information, along with 5-9 photos of your work and a copy of your artist statement.
Subject line of your email: “City Hall + [Your last name]”
Please include all of the following information in the body of your email:
- Name:
- Company Name (if applicable):
- Phone Number:
- Email address:
- Type of Art (Art Medium):
- How many pieces do you have available to exhibit?
- Have you exhibited your artwork before? If so, where?
Please attach the following items to your email:
- Your Artist Statement (If you have one.)
- 5-9 pictures of your work (Please make sure your images are a small enough file size to send through email if choosing this option. Do not exceed 12MB per email)
If mailing, please include all application info, a copy of your artist statement and 5-9 pictures of your work. Mail your submission packet to the address below:
City of Kingsport, Office of Cultural Arts
1200 East Center Street
Kingsport, TN 37660
For more information about submitting art for the new city hall gallery, please email KingsportArtEntry@gmail.com.