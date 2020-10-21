No one sets out to kill their houseplants, especially after we go out and spend money on all the supplies. Part of the problem is that we get carried away with an impulse without taking everything into consideration and knowing what we need to know before we bring them home. Now we have the plants, with little understanding of the requirements and even less time to do them. But we like having them! What to do?
I’ll address a couple of the most frequent problems and quick solutions, but first, bringing ‘em in!
Save repotting until spring when you take these babies outside. Their grow engines are in high gear and they’ll respond better.
The plant you want to keep. The insects that took up residence while it was outside, you don’t! Put a large tub on the porch or driveway and fill it with warm, very soapy water. Be sure it says soap and not detergent. I’m sure all your pots have drain holes, so the next step is to sit that pot into the tub, making sure the soapy water comes over the lip so the pot and plant are submerged. Let it sit for half hour or so. Lift it out, sit it on the concrete, rinse, and let it drain well. When drained, wipe off the pot and take it inside.
During this process you’ll probably notice all kinds of critters scrambling for safety. If the plant is too large you can simulate the process in the bathtub, and spray the unsubmerged part with the soapy solution. This helps with overwintering insects and diseases.
Don’t fertilize plants that are overwintering. They’re trying to rest.
Overwatering is the biggie and typically starts with the wrong potting soil, a non-draining pot and a generous tray to catch the water that tries to escape, if there is a draining pot. When plants are outside they’re a bit more forgiving, especially during the hottest time of the summer, due to rapid transpiration and evaporation, and sometimes watering is forgotten for awhile. But when they come inside everything changes.
Should you water by the calendar? When the plant droops? When the soil surface is dry? No, to all three. You have the best moisture indicator on the end of your hand. Push your finger, past the 2nd knuckle, into the soil and wait a few seconds. You’re in the root-zone of the plant. If the soil feels cool, if it sticks to your finger when you remove it, there is usually adequate moisture. No watering needed. Watering is indicated when soil temperature seems neutral and nothing sticks to your finger. If you can, take the plant to the sink or tub, without its drip tray, and water thoroughly. Let it sit there several hours to drain before putting it back on the tray.
“I thought the tray was for extra water, so the plant could take up what it needed,” you say.
Plants don’t go get a drink when they need it. The roots are actually standing in the water, trying not to rot or suffocate. Sometimes drooping plants indicate the opposite of what you might think. Do a finger check before watering and drain well afterwards.
Hot/dry air, draughts: Indoor heated winter air is dry, as we all know by our dry sinuses. Most plants enjoy moderate/high humidity and no sudden changes in temperature. We bring them in and sit them in front of a heating vent, or by a window or outside door, then wonder why they turn brown, drop their leaves, or shrivel.
The best location for most plants would be a bathroom with a great window, because of the humidity and light; a greenhouse window, an insulated bay, a sunroom are all great locations, but not many of us have those options. A south facing window, far from a door or heat vent, is ideal. A plant rack would hold several plants. Keep a mister bottle handy, or use pea gravel trays, placed under the pots, to raise the humidity level.
Be observant of the plants thru winter; do they have scale, white flies, mites, mealy bugs? All my houseplants are in pots small enough to sit in the bathtub, and once a month they get another soapy warm shower as a preventative. If there’s a severe infestation of scale, it’s best to toss the plant.
If you can get all this going in the right direction you’re on your way to some long-term relationships!