Editor’s Note: In the following letter shared by the Greene County Genealogical Society, Fannie Kidwell Hankins gives a glimpse of Christmas 1898. While many of the trappings of modern celebrations were absent, the simple things that make a holiday special were enjoyed in abundance. Fannie passed away in 1994. May her cherished memory remind us of what truly makes this season special.
This was our Christmas 80 years ago, Dec. 25, 1898. I was six years old. My parents, my two brothers, and me were living in our little four-room house by the side of the road.
The two rooms downstairs were floored and ceiled with wide pine planks dressed by hand. Each floor had a fireplace. One was in the living room and the other was over the kitchen. The two (rooms) upstairs had only the floor (no ceiling).
My father had raised some turkeys for sale that year. A bunch of uncles, aunts and cousins were coming for Christmas and wanted a turkey dinner. They got up long before daylight to get the cooking started.
Santa Claus had been here and left a little bag of candy in each of our stockings that had been hung by the fireplace. Our father told us Santa Claus didn’t have much money and that was the best he could do. We were satisfied and happy.
They had dressed two big turkeys the day before and they were put in a cast iron boiler with a tin lid and cooked slowly on the little step stove that was sitting on the floor by the hearth. When they were cooked just right they were lifted out with a plate and put in two pans and stuffed. The stuffing was already made. They were then put in the oven one at a time to bake the stuffing and brown the turkey.
The sweet potatoes were baking to a golden brown in the old cast iron baker sitting on the hearth with red hot coals piled on top of the lid. Cast iron and tin was all they had to work with. There was no cranberry sauce or fruit salad, just cucumber pickles taken from a wooden barrel of salty brine and soaked in clear water until crisp, then put in a crock of boiling vinegar that had been made with one gallon of cane molasses and nine gallons of rain water and put in another barrel the year before.
Grains of green coffee my Mother had parched to an even brown were ground in the old hand coffee mill, put in a big tin coffee pot and boiled till the grounds settled to the bottom. Then the gravy had to be made, potatoes had to be mashed with a fork. The pumpkin custard, flavored with nutmeg grated on a tin grater, and the big yellow pound cake were made the day before and stored in the (pie) safe.
My Mother made the biscuits and baked them in the tiny oven, one pan at a time, and put them in a dish pan till it was full. She covered them with a towel and put them down on the hearth to stay warm. They wanted the dinner to be ready when the folks got here so there would be plenty of time to eat and talk.
It was so warm and the sun was shining outside. The little plank sleds father had made for us were under the house. There was no snow to ride the hill on so we all jumped a grapevine rope and anything we could play outside.
The men went bird hunting. There were no big, high-powered guns, no big, brown and white bird dogs to find and set the birds ... just a square net made with cord that four men would spread on the ground and one rode a horse and drove the birds into the net.
There was no Christmas tree with the tinsel and the toys and the star on top. There was no money to buy gifts and so there was no packages all tied up with red, green, blue, white, silver and gold to put under the tree.
Later
The clan had gone home; the sun had gone down; it was night and the roosters were still crowing (they crowed a lot at Christmas) and it didn’t matter if everything in the house was bottom side up; it must have been the end of a perfect day.
They are all gone now, and all that is left is the little house by the side of the road, a heartache that will never die, and a memory that time can never change and money can never buy.
My Christmas wish is for peace all over the world, good will toward men, and the same kind of joy the shepherds had when the star of the east led them to Bethlehem and the little Lord Jesus asleep on the hay.
Fannie Kidwell Hankins
December 20, 1978