Jones Family of Companies, a leader in sustainable nonwovens manufacturing, is entering the new year strong. At the end of 2020, Jones acquired Rontex America, opened a new business office in Richmond, Virginia, and added countless skilled employees to staff in their locations around the nation. Jones has not slowed down, always seeking out the best talent in the industry and the most effective placement of that talent to constantly improve the quality and efficiency of its products. Their most recent moves to achieve this are the promotion of Dennis St. Louis to Vice President of Sales, Bedding and Furniture channel, and the hiring of Anthony Lado as Human Resources Director/HR Leader - Talent Acquisition.
Dennis St. Louis is an expert in the textile industry, with significant experience as the leader of sales at six major textile companies from 1989 to present. For the past two years he has served at Jones as Senior Director of Sales, increasing business opportunities and strengthening key partnerships by demonstrating unwavering commitment to customer service, adding new accounts and maintaining expected service levels with existing accounts. St. Louis’ dedication to Jones clients has led to his promotion to Vice President of Sales.
St. Louis commented on his new role as Vice President of Sales. “As we move forward, our team is dedicated to expanding Jones’ portfolio of products through cost effective new developments and creating sales coverage and distribution solutions for our customers’ logistical challenges.”
CP Davis, CEO, added, “Dennis is a consummate sales and business development professional and will lead a very talented field sales team focused on growing and enhancing customer relationships with innovated products and value-added services.”
Anthony Lado, the new HR Leader for Jones, holds a master’s degree in Human Resources Management from Rollins College in Florida and a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Central Florida. Alongside his thorough education, Lado's background spans across a broad range of industries, including healthcare and durable goods manufacturing, as well as organizational development consulting. Most recently, Lado was the Human Resources Manager at Serta Simmons, a leading bedding manufacturer. He will be based out of Jones' Morristown, TN, facility, where the flagship plant and distribution center is located.
“Anthony is a well-rounded and talented Human Resources leader,” CP Davis said. “He is dedicated to building long-term relationships between HR and employees in every department, and has a personal philosophy of creating efficient and positive work cultures that will fit well with Jones as we enter the new year."
About Jones Family of Companies With business offices in Charlotte, NC, Richmond, VA, and Humboldt, TN, and production facilities in Morristown, TN, Humboldt, TN, North Las Vegas, NV, and Amherst, NH, Jones was founded in 1936 as a provider of sustainable yarn solutions primarily for the floor care industry. Today, Jones Nonwovens' business includes engineered non-woven products spanning multiple markets such as sleep, furniture, cold chain and protective packaging, acoustics, automotive/transportation, floor care, and pet care. Additionally, Jones provides value-added services to clients such as warehousing, packaging, and distribution. For more than 80 years, Jones has remained dedicated to its original mission of introducing new product innovations, responsible manufacturing, and building strong customer and supplier relationships that leave a lasting impression.