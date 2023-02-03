FAIRVIEW BAPTIST CHURCH in Lee Valley: has 13 windows of varying sizes for sale. If anyone is interested in looking at them call 423-235-6167 or 423-754-3838
FEB 6
ROGERVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING: at 4:00 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
FEB 10
ST. HENRY CATHOLIC CHURCH: will host a spaghetti dinner Friday, Feb. 10 4-7 p.m. at 112 Rt. 70N, Rogersville. meal includes salad, drink and dessert, dine in or takeout; $15 for everyone 11 and older, $8 for kids 6-10, and 5 and younger eat free if accompanied by an adult.
FEB 9
HERITAGE BEE CLUB MEETING at 7:00 p.m. at the marketplace across from Shepherd Center (side entrance on Brownlow St.). Doors open at 6:30
FEB 11
AMIS CHAPEL UMC VALENTINE SUPPER: from 4:30 — 7:00 p.m. at 122 Amis Chapel Rd. Surgoinsville. Chicken or ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, cole slaw, rolls, and desserts. Adults $12 and children under 12 $5.
FEB 12
BOTT’S FAMILY SINGING AT FRIENDLY VIEW MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: at 10:00 a.m., Austin Mill Road. Rogersville. Pastor Dewey Lawson. Everyone welcome!
FEB 14
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING: at 6:00 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room.
ROGERSVILLE BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN: sitting as the governing body of the Rogersville Water; Sewer Department at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
ROGERSVILLE BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN OF THE TOWN OF ROGERSVILLE: at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
FEB 20
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING at 3:30 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN OF THE TOWN OF BULLS GAP: at 4 p.m. Monday at Town Hall.