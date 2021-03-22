MARCH 25
FREE BOXED MEAL PICKUP will be held between 6:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Rogersville First United Methodist Church back parking lot (110 Colonial Rd., Rogersville TN 37857). There will be signs to direct individuals on where to pick up a hot boxed meal. No meals will be served inside the building due to Covid-19 Restrictions. 1 box per individual. First Come/ First Served. In search of individuals or teams to participate in this community serving community ministry. If you are looking to give back to your community, please contact the church office at (423)- 272-7311.
MARCH 29
DELINQUENT TAX COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the Administration Building.
MARCH 30
AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 MEETING will be held at 6:15 p.m. on the top floor to nominate officers for 2021 and honor Vietnam Veterans.
PARK COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the Administration Building.
MARCH 31
AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Administration Building.
APRIL 1
THE TOWN OF ROGERSVILLE CITY OFFICES will be closed on Friday, April 2, 2021 for Good Friday. Garbage for Friday’s pickup will be Thursday, April 1, 2021. Please have garbage ready by 7:00 a.m.
APRIL 4
ANNUAL EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE will be held at 6:30 a.m. at Ebbing and Flowing Methodist Church with breakfast foods to follow.