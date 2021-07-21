JULY 26
BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room at the Courthouse- 30 minutes prior to County Commission Meeting.
JULY 27
AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 MEAL/ MEETING will begin serving food at 6:15 p.m. and the meeting to follow at 7:00 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.
JULY 27
HAWKINS COUNTY GAS UTILITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Utility Office (202 Park Blvd.).
JULY 27
JOINT ECONOMIC COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the Hawkin’s County Mayor’s Office.
JULY 27
REDISTRICTING COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Administration Building Meeting Room.
JULY 27
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall.
JULY 31
THE CASTLE BARN COME AS YOU ARE CELEBRATION SERVICE will be held from 6:00- 8:30 p.m. Food, Outdoor,, Ministry, Music & COVID Friendly. Please bring a lawn chair.