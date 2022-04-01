APR 4
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
APR 7
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION SPECIAL-CALLED MEETING will be held at 12:00 p.m. Notice is hereby given that the Hawkins County Election Commission will conduct a special meeting on the above date in the Election Office Conference Room to review candidate petitions. If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities who wish to present at the meeting, please contact at (423) 272-8061, or by email to hawkins.commission@tn.gov. Requests should be made as possible but at least two business days prior to the scheduled meeting in order for the entity to provide such needed aid or service.
APR. 9
COUNTRY BREAKFEAST AT ROBERTSON CREEK BAPTIST CHURCH Location: 144 Robertson Creek rd. Bulls Gap, TN 37711, starting at 6 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Call 423-235-3134 for take-out. Menu includes pancakes & syrup, sausage, bacon, pork loin, biscuits & gravy, applies, jellies, and apple butter. $10 donation per person is appreciated. Children 5 and under eat free. Sponsored by the WMU Ladies or Robertson Creek as well as Pastor Scott Farmer.
APR 12
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
APR 14
SPAGHETTI DINNER 5:00 — 8:00 p.m at the Hawkins County Rescue Squad Building, 955 E McKinney Ave. Rogersville, TN Adults $10, Children $7 Dine in or carryout. All proceeds benefit Hawkins County Relay for Life.
APR 15
TOWN OF ROGERSVILLE CITY OFFICES CLOSED for Good Friday. The trash pickup for Friday, April 15th, 2022 will be picked up on Thursday, April 14th, 2022. Please have your trash out by 7:00 a.m.
APR 15 & 16
HAWKINS COUNTY SPRING FLING VENDOR EVENT at East End Bowling Lanes 1410 E Main St, Rogersville, TN 37857. Starting at 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Join us at our first spring fling craft and vendor show. Handmade, homemade, and direct sales vendors from the area. East End Lanes grill will be open for food and drink sales.
APR 18
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.