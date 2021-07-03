JULY 5
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 4:00 p.m. at City Hall.
JULY 6
GARBAGE PICK UP will be delayed to Tuesday, July 6th due to the Town of Rogersville Offices being closed Monday, July 5th for the holiday. Please have garbage out by 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.
JULY 7
BUDGET COMMITTEE HEARING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Administration Building Meeting Room to review 2nd draft of the FY 2021-2022 Budget.
JULY 8
AD HOC COMMITTEE will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the County commission Meeting Room.
JULY 9
SPAGHETTI DINNER DINE-IN OR TAKE-OUT will be held from 4:00- 7:00 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church (112-114 N Hwy 70). Spaghetti served w/ meat or marinara sauce, meal includes salad and dressing, drink, and dessert. Call in for take out accepted after 12:00 p.m. July 9th. Call 321-693-1548 or 423-272-6897. Children 5 and under eat free when accompanied by an adult, Children age 6-10- $10, and age 11 to adult- $12.