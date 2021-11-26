NOV. 25 & 26
ROGERSVILLE CITY OFFICES CLOSED: on Thursday & Friday for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The garbage pickup for Wednesday November 24th will be picked up on Tuesday November 23rd, and Thursday November 25th, and Friday November 26 will be picked up on Wednesday November 24th. Please everyone have your garbage out by 7:00 a.m. Everyone have a Happy Thanksgiving Holiday.
NOVEMBER 30
OPEN HOUSE: Come visit the new UT — TSU Hawkins County Extension Office from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 3815 HWY 66S in Suite 12. Say hello to our staff and enjoy some refreshments. A fresh holiday wreath will be given away as a door prize!
PUBLIC WORKSHOPS: Hawkins County and municipal partners are planning to improve their parks, and we want to hear from you! Come out to the public workshops and discuss design concepts for parks in Hawkins County as well as timelines and funding for future parks. Workshop # 2 will be held Tuesday, November 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rogersville City Park Community Room. Persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations should contact Jamie Miller at (423) 272-7359. Hawkins County does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability. The master plan created by this project is funded in part by the State of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Local Parks and Recreation Fund.
DEC. 3 & 4
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: hosted by the Ladies of St. Henry Catholic Church on December 3 from 8:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m. and December 4 from 8:00 a.m. — Noon at the Church Hall, 112-114 Hwy 70N across from Signature Healthcare. There will be something for everyone! Christmas decor, kitchen items, household items, clothes from newborn to plus size, & more! Come browse & enjoy lunch. Hot dogs, chili, & cookies of all kinds will be available.
DECEMBER 10
SPAGHETTI DINNER: from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 Hwy 70, Rogersville. Dine In or Pick Up. Calls accepted after 12 noon on December 10, 321-693-1548 or 423-272-6897. Adult to age 11 — $12, Children age 6-10 — $8. Children 5 and under eat free when accompanied by an adult.
DECEMBER 11
HOLIDAY HUSTLE Non Profit 5K: for Holston Home in Greeneville. Race will start at 8:00 a.m. at Mindful Body Fitness, 4017 TN-66 Rogersville. Entry fee is $25