VOLUNTEER HIGH SCHOOL BAND YARD SALE/VENDOR & FOOD TRUCK EVENT: Event will be held on Saturday July 30 from 8am-2pm at Volunteer High School. The funds will be used to purchase a new storage shed and new uniforms. Any vendor / food truck wanting a spot or anyone wanting to drop off yard sale donations are welcome to contact Amanda Burton, event coordinator, at falconbandvolunteers@gmail.com or by calling 423-921-2733
AUGUST 1
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING: Meeting at 4:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION Special-Called Meeting for Monday, August 1, 2022, 10:00 am. Notice is hereby given that the hawkins county election commission will conduct a special meeting on the above date in the election office conference room for canvassing election day voting machines for the august 4, 2022 electon. If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities who wish to be present at the meeting, please contact at (423) 272-8061, or by e-mail to hawkins.commission@tn.gov. Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least two business days prior to the scheduled meeting in order for the entity to provide such needed aid or service. Crystal Rogers, Administrator of Elections