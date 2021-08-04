AUGUST 4
CHURCH HILL/ MT. CARMEL/ SURGOINSVILLE PARK & REC BOARD MEMBERS have came to an agreement that due to COVID, any kid (no matter the county) has the opportunity to play any sport at no charge the rest of the 2021 year.
AUGUST 5
EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the Charles E. Fuller Training Room (Rogersville Bus Shop).
AUGUST 5
HAWKINS HANCOCK AMATEUR RADIO TEAM MEETING will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Striggersville VFD Community Building (697 Caney Creek Rd.). This will be a hands on class and demo with a portable J-Pole antenna. Materials will be provided by club.
AUGUST 7
BACK TO SCHOOL CELEBRATION will be held from 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at Hope Community Church (4163 US- 11W Rogersville). Free food, free school supplies, prayer, bouncy houses, and fun and games while supplies last!
AUGUST 7
CLOTHES & PERSONAL ITEMS GIVE AWAY will be held from 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. at 208 Calvary Churd Rd. Mooresburg TN 37811. Drive around back. Everyone welcome! More info- Call (423)-851-4278 or (423)- 489-0012.