DEC 25
HAWKINS COUNTY CONVENIENCE CENTER: is closed for Christmas day and will reopen on Tuesday, December 28.
DEC 31 & JAN.3
TOWN OF ROGERSVILLE OFFICES: WILL BE CLOSED on Friday, December 31 and Monday, January 3 for New Years. The garbage pickup for December 31 will be on Thursday, December 30 and pickup for January 3 will be Tuesday, January 4.
JAN 1
HAWKINS COUNTY CONVENIENCE CENTER IS CLOSED
JAN 3
ROGERSVILLE: HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING at 4:00 p.m.
JAN. 11
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING at 3:30 p.m.
JAN 15
JUNIOR SQUAD PANCAKE FUNDRAISER: Hawkins County Rescue Squad’s Junior Rescue Squad has scheduled a ALL YOU CAN EAT Pancake Fundraiser for Saturday, January 15th from 7:00 AM — 11:00 AM. Tickets will be presold through January 1st for $10 each. Tickets can be purchased the day of the fundraiser for $12 each. Your meal can be carried out if you would like. To purchase tickets contact any Hawkins County Rescue Squad Junior Member, Junior Committee Member, or HCRS via Facebook or info@hawkinscorescuesquad. org.
30TH ANNUAL RALPH STANTON MEMORIAL BASS TOURNAMENT :Hawkins County Rescue Squad has officially set a date for our 30th Annual Ralph Stanton Memorial Bass Tournament. The event will be held at Quarryville Boat Ramp in Mooresburg. Additional tournament details will be released in early 2022.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: will be held by Rogersville First United Methodist Church, 110 Colonial Rd. Rogersville, at 6:00 p.m. on the 1st Tuesday of every month. This is a free service to the public to give individuals who have experienced a loss an opportunity to talk, share stories, and learn ways to cope.