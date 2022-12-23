DEC 26
ROGERSVILLE CITY OFFICES: CLOSED FOR CHRISTMAS The garbage pickup will be as follows: Mon 12/26 will be picked up on Tues 12/27. Merry Christmas!
DEC 27
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING: at 9:00 a.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
DEC 30 & JAN 2
ROGERSVILLE CITY OFFICES: CLOSED FOR NEW YEARS The garbage pick up will be as follows: Fri 12/30 will be picked up on Thurs 12/29. Mon 1/02 will be picked up on Tues 1/03. Happy New Year!
JAN 2
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE MEETING: at 4:00 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
JAN 10
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING at 6:00 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
