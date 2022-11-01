BIG CREEK MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH will celebrate their annual Homecoming on Sunday, November 6th, during morning worship service. Guest singers will be “4 His Praise” (formerly FCB 5). Pastor, Rev. Steve McKinney, will be sharing the message. A covered dish meal will follow the service. Service will begin at 10:30 am. Everyone welcome.
NOV 10
HAWKINS COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION will hold a special called meeting and public hearing on Thursday, November 10 th , 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Hawkins County 911 Office Conference Room located at 2291 E Main Street, Rogersville, Tennessee. The purpose of this meeting is to consider approval of a proposed amendment to the Hawkins County Subdivision Regulations that will allow staff to administratively approve five (5) lots or less. The public is invited to attend the public hearing or be represented by agent or petition to comment on the proposed amendments. For further information, please call Hawkins County Regional Planning Commission Staff, Amber Orlikowski of the First Tennessee Development District, at 423-722-5202.
NOV 11
ROGERSVILLE OFFICE CLOSED
The Rogersville Offices will be closed on Friday November 11th, 2022. The garbage pick-up for Friday will be picked up on Thursday, November 10th. Please have your garbage out by 7:00 a.m.
SPAGHETTI DINNER from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 N Hwy 70 Rogersville. Spaghetti served with meat/marinara sauce, includes salad, drink, and dessert. Calls accepted after 12 noon November 11. Call 423-272-6897 to place an order for pickup. Adults $12, young adults and children to age 5 $8. (children 5 and under eat free when accompanied by an adult)