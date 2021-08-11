AUGUST 11
ROAD COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room.
AUGUST 12
AD HOC COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. in County Commission Meeting Room Workshop- No New Business.
AUGUST 13
SPAGHETTI DINNER DINE-IN OR TAKE-OUT will be held from 4:00- 7:00 p.m. hosted by St Henry Catholic Church (112-114 N Hwy. 70 Rogersville). Spaghetti served with meat or marinara sauce, salad and dressing, drink, and dessert. Call in for take-out accepted after noon Aug. 13th, call (321)-693-1548. The prices go as follows: Age 11-Adult- $12, Children age 6-1-$8, and Children 5 and under eat free when accompanied by an adult.
AUGUST 14
AMIS CHAPEL UMC ICE CREAM SUPPER will be held from 5:00- 8:00 p.m. at 122 Amis Chapel Road Surgoinsville, TN. Music by Landon Bellamy, cake walks, kids games, hotdogs, hamburgers, corn dogs, chips, drinks, and homemade ice cream.