DECEMBER 9
CHRISTMAS PARTY held by the Hawkins County Democratic Party at Steel Workers Union Hall, 124 Hurd Rd. Surgoinsville, TN, at 6:00 p.m. Please bring a dish to share with others. We will also be doing a wrapped gift exchange with a $10 limit as well as exchanging Christmas cards if you’d like to participate. All Democratic are invited. Put on your Christmas sweater and let’s have some fun! For more info call Jenny Carter, Chair, 423-383-0913 or Karen Givens, Vice Chair, 423-327-1552. We hope to see you there!
DECEMBER 10
SPAGHETTI DINNER: from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 Hwy 70, Rogersville. Dine In or Pick Up. Calls accepted after 12 noon on December 10, 321-693-1548 or 423-272-6897. Adult to age 11 — $12, Children age 6-10 — $8. Children 5 and under eat free when accompanied by an adult.
LIVE NATIVITY AT TUNNELL HILL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 874 Tunnell Hill Rd, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (In the event of rain on December 10, it will be moved to December 11) We hope you will come and celebrate with us the birth of Jesus Christ!
DECEMBER 11
HOLIDAY HUSTLE Non Profit 5K: for Holston Home in Greeneville. Race will start at 8:00 a.m. at Mindful Body Fitness, 4017 TN-66 Rogersville. Entry fee is $25
MT. CARMEL PUBLIC LIBRARY HOSTING LOCAL AUTHOR BETTY HALL (BEBBIE HICKMAN) at 11:30 a.m. The library is located at 100 Main Street East, Mt. Carmel (behind Town Hall) Bring your book and join us for the book reading and discussion followed by a book signing.
DECEMBER 13
BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING at 3:00 p.m. (note time change) in the Administration Building Meeting Room
DECEMBER 14
HAWKINS COUNTY — ROGERSVILLE RETIRED TEACHERS will meet at 12:00 noon at Russell Chapel AMEZ Church.
DECEMBER 16
TO AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 MEMBERS — Christmas Dinner for members and family will be held at 5:15 p.m. It is a covered dish/pot luck meal. Please bring extra dish if you bring extra guests.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP will be held by Rogersville First United Methodist Church, 110 Colonial Rd. Rogersville, at 6:00 p.m. on the 1st Tuesday of every month. This is a free service to the public to give individuals who have experienced a loss an opportunity to talk, share stories, and learn ways to cope.