The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
On October 13, at Approx. 10:28 p.m. Hawkins County Central Dispatch was notified from DCS that Nova Leigh Ann Fergison, age 17 of the Carters Valley area, had removed her ankle bracelet.
Officers from the Hawkins County Sheriffs Department went to her residence and found that the female had cut her ankle bracelet.
Nova could be in the following places: Upper Hawkins County, Kingsport City, Sullivan County as far up to Carter County.
Nova is (Feet) 5'4, (Pounds) 115 lb with Brown Hair and Brown Eyes. If you see her Please contact Hawkins County Central Dispatch at 423-272-7121 or your Local Law enforcement Agency.
"We need to locate her for her safety," the HCSO press release read.