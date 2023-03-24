Eric Buchanan

Hawkins County finance director Eric Buchanan told the County Commission’s Budget Committee Monday to expect a reduction in property tax revenue of $1.7 million as the 2023-24 fiscal year budgeting process begins.

 Jeff Bobo

Hawkins County Commissioners learned Monday they will be starting the 2023-24 budget process with an estimated $1.7 million revenue shortfall compared to the previous year’s numbers.

ROGERSVILLE, TN

March 20, 2023

Trending Recipe Videos