Hawkins County Commissioners learned Monday they will be starting the 2023-24 budget process with an estimated $1.7 million revenue shortfall compared to the previous year’s numbers.
County finance director Eric Buchanan reminded the Budget Committee Monday that property reappraisals occurred two years ago.
Buchanan noted that two years after the reappraisals there’s what’s called a “ratio year” in which personal property value and public utility property value is adjusted by the state to offset increases in real property values.
Under normal circumstances that has an inconsequential affect on the county’s annual tax revenue. The 2023-24 fiscal year will not be normal, Buchanan said.
Hawkins County’s property tax rate is $2.3177.
Under normal circumstances Hawkins County would have been looking at property tax revenue in 2023-24 based on $126,967 per penny on the property tax rate when adjusted conservatively for a 93 percent collection rate.
Under that scenario Hawkins County was projected to receive a total of $29.427 million in property tax revenue for 2023-24.
CTAS has warned Tennessee counties to expect a record Ratio Year this year due to the rising cost of real property (homes and other real estate).
“The ratio comes into play because the corporations and state utilities get evaluated annually, where real property doesn’t,” Buchanan said. “We’re on a five year cycle for real property. People didn’t like their reassessments, but they get them locked in for five years. The market has continued to move. Unfortunately it has continued to rise.”
Buchanan added, “State and local utilities and commercial properties have said, hey that’s not fair that they get a price lock in for five years and we’re getting looked at every year. Hence the ratio. The ratio has been around for years and years. Unfortunately it’s never affected us like it will this year.”
Buchanan noted that he received a visit from a CTAS property consultant who has warned they could see a record ratio this year, potentially as high as 31 percent.
That 31 percent reduction wouldn’t affect the value of real property (residential homes), but it would affect personal property (factory equipment), as well as the state assessed utilities.
Hawkins County’s overall assessment is $1.365 billion, of which $261.544 million is personal property or utilities.
If that 31 percent prediction is accurate, Hawkins County’s overall property assessment would be reduced by $81.078 million, which reduces the value of a penny on the property tax rate to $119,427 based on a 93 percent collection rate.
That reduces Hawkins County’s projected overall property tax revenue total for 2023-24 from $29.427 million to $27.679 million, which is a $1.747 reduction.
Buchanan said he expects to find out in April what Hawkins County’s actual ratio will be. The Budget Committee will begin 2023-24 budget hearings in May.