JUNE 3

HIGHLAND MAUSOLEUM ASSOCIATION MEETING will be held at 5:00 p.m. at Hawkins County Gas. The purpose of this meeting is to elect new officers.

JUNE 6

ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.

JUNE 14

ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.

