MAY 20
FREE LAUNDRY NIGHT: will be provided by the Rogersville Laundry Ministry with quarters and detergent for those in need from 5-7 p.m. at West Rogersville Laundry Mat. For more info check out the ministry facebook page or contact Cris Griffin at 754-0818.
MAY 25
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall.
MAY 30
COURTNEY CEMETERY (St. Clair Community): will be taking donations at the cemetery from 12:30- 3:00 p.m. for cemetery upkeep.
MAY 30
DECORATION DAY at Long & Berry Cemetery. Serice will be held at 2:00 p.m.