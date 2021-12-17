DEC. 19
EAST ROGERSVILLE CHURCH CHOIR will be presenting a musical, “Our Savior Found Us” at 6:00 p.m. at 1100 E McKinney Ave Rogersville. It will feature the choir, an original script with drama, and a depiction of the nativity. Come celebrate the wonder, joy, and excitement of Christmas as we focus on the true meaning of Christmas.
DEC. 22, 23,& 24
TOWN OF ROGERSVILLE OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED for Christmas on Wednesday, December 22, Thursday, December 23, and Friday, December 24. The garbage pickup for December 20, 21, & 22 will be Monday, December 20. The garbage pickup for December 23 & 24 will be Tuesday, December 21. Please have your garbage out by 7:00 a.m. on pickup mornings.
DEC.31 & JAN.3
TOWN OF ROGERSVILLE OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED on Friday, December 31 and Monday, January 3 for New Years. The garbage pickup for December 31 will be on Thursday, December 30 and pickup for January 3 will be Tuesday, January 4.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP will be held by Rogersville First United Methodist Church, 110 Colonial Rd. Rogersville, at 6:00 p.m. on the 1st Tuesday of every month. This is a free service to the public to give individuals who have experienced a loss an opportunity to talk, share stories, and learn ways to cope.
JAN. 3
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING at 4:00 p.m.
JAN. 11
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING at 3:30 p.m.