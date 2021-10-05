OCTOBER 6
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMITTEE MEETING is rescheduled to Wednesday, October 6 at 10 a.m. in the Election Office conference room.
OCTOBER 8
SPAGHETTI DINNER from 4-7 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 N Hwy 70 Rogersville. Dine in or take out. Spaghetti served with meat or marinara sauce. Meal includes salad & dressing, drink, and dessert. Call in for take out accepted after 3 p.m. on October 8. Call 423-272-6897. Adult to age 11 — $12, Children 6 to 10, $8 (children 5 and younger eat free when accompanied by an adult).
All offices in the Hawkins County Courthouse and Annex will be closed Friday, 10/08 & Monday, 10/11.