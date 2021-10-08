OCTOBER 11
All offices in the Hawkins County Courthouse and Annex will be closed Monday, 10/11.
OCTOBER 18
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION: Regular Monthly Meeting for October is rescheduled to Monday, October 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. due to October 11 being a holiday.
HAWKINS CO RESCUE SQUAD will be starting their annual door to door picture fundraiser: Anyone who participates with a $30 + contribution will receive a free 8x10 family portrait. You will be contacted at your residence by a representative with a letter and ID on hand. Thank You for your continued support of your local Volunteer Rescue Squad.