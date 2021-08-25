AUGUST 28
RELAY FOR LIFE ANNUAL CELEBRATION will be held from 4:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m. at the Rogersville City Park. All survivors and families are welcome to attend.
AUGUST 29
GOSPEL MUSIC ARTS 14TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION will be held at 6:00 p.m. at Shiloh Free Will Baptist Church (21503 Benhams Rd. Bristol, VA). Celebrating Bluegrass, Country, & Old Time Gospel Music.
AUGUST 31
AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 MEAL/ MEETING will begin serving food at 6:15 p.m. and the meeting to follow at 7:00 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.