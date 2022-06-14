VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL at Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd. at 6:45 p.m. nightly.
JUNE 14
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING: will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
HAWKINS COUNTY/ROGERSVILLE RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION will meet at 2:00 p.m. at Holston Electric Cooperative for the Necrology Memorial Service.
JUNE 15-17
JUNE 20
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING at 3:30 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.
JUNE 21-23
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL at Gills Chapel Baptist Church, Mooresburg, TN from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Theme is Spark Studios, Created in Christ — Designed for God’s Purpose. Come join us for a fun time learning about Jesus!
JUNE 25
SINGING AT BEECH CREEK MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at 7:00 p.m. at 3035 Beech Creek Rd.
HILTON/HELTON REUNION at the Hawkins County Rescue Building at 4:00 p.m.
JUNE 26
SINGING ON THE LAWN from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Ebbing & Flowing Spring UMC Rogersville, TN An afternoon of prayer and song reviving the historical tradition of the 1890’s Hawkins County Singing Conventions. Appearances by Devoted (Russell Chapel AME), The Purkeys, Mark & Betty (Brennan) Tyne. Bring your own lawn chairs.
JUNE 28
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING at 9:00 a.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall.