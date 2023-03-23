Following a lengthy discussion Monday the Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee voted 5-1 to recommend approval of an ARPA allocation to the Humane Society not to exceed $250,000.
The final allocation will depend on how much matching funds the Hawkins County Humane Society raises before Oct. 1, 2024.
The Budget Committee agreed to forwarded the resolution introduced by Commissioner Jason Roach to the full County Commission for a vote at the March 27 meeting.
For the past several months the commission has been debating a potential contribution to the Humane Society from the county’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) federal COVID funding to help build a bigger facility.
An $880,000 request was rejected, followed by a $400,000 request, which was also rejected. Roach, who voted in favor of the $400,000 request, said this $250,000 allocation requiring matching funds was intended as a compromise.
The resolution states that any fundraising efforts that occur between approval of the resolution, and Oct. 1, 2024 can be counted as matching funds. Although the ARPA funds would have to be used for the facility expansion, the matching funds raised by the Humane Society could be used at the HCHS’s discretion.
The Budget Committee also agreed that in-kind goods and services, such as contributed animal food and cleaning supplies, can be counted as matching funds as long as they are properly documented and itemized.
Excluded from the matching funds, however, would be the Humane Society’s annual $30,000 contribution from the county.
The committee added the Oct. 1, 2024 deadline for the HCHS to claims matching funds because that is 90 days before the federal deadline for ARPA funds to be obligated.
All matching funds will be paid in a lump sum after the Oct. 1, 2024 deadline arrives.
The deadline for expenditure of ARPA funds isn’t until 2026.
Supporters of the Humane Society have expressed opposition to the required matching funds, noting that no other non-profits were required to produce matching fund for their ARPA contributions. The Board of Education matched its $2 million ARPA allocation for CTE facility expansions.
“I think the Humane Society will agree that this is not a perfect resolution,” Roach said. “I think they have concerns with it as well. We need something tangible in place to support what they do for Hawkins County.”
Roach added, “The idea for a dollar-for-dollar match comes from the conversations we’ve had with the Humane Society … figuring out a way to put some of the responsibility on them for the work they’re doing for whatever facility they’re wanting to expand into.”
Humane Society volunteer supporter Elana Stanley has been highly critical of the commission’s failure to allocate funding for a new animal shelter, leading protests and picketing prior to last months Budget Committee and County Commission meetings, as well as prior to Monday’s Budget Committee meeting.
Although HCHS board members who attended Monday’s Budget Committee meeting didn’t voice opposition to Roach’s proposal, Stanley said she didn’t feel they were being treated fairly.
“We as a community are already funding them,” Stanley said. “...That puts the match back on us, the citizens. When I say citizens, I mean the ones who donate every week, donate every month. That puts it back on us to come up with their general funding, and come up with the $250,000 also.”
Roach noted that previous ARPA requests for the Humane Society lacked support on the Budget Committee.
“For me this is a way to meet in the middle and say the Humane society will have an opportunity to raise money in concert with whatever is allocated by the county in an effort to show their good faith that they’re willing to pitch in and work toward getting that building being built,” Roach added.
The only no vote for the resolution was cast by Commissioner Tom Kern. The full commission considers the resolution when it meets Monday, March 27, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Hawkins County Courthouse.