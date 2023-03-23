Elana Stanley

Humane Society supporter and volunteer Elana Stanley (standing) voiced opposition Monday to the $250,000 ARPA allocation with matching funds during the Budget Committee meeting.

 Jeff Bobo

Following a lengthy discussion Monday the Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee voted 5-1 to recommend approval of an ARPA allocation to the Humane Society not to exceed $250,000.

ROGERSVILLE, TN

March 20, 2023

Trending Recipe Videos