BREAKING NEWS: CHS student athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Director of Schools Matt Hixson announced late Wednesday evening that a Cherokee High School student athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.
"The student last attended an athletics event on August 8," Hixson said in the press release. "The student was following all health and safety protocols developed by the Northeast Tennessee Athletic Administrators, Regional Health Officials, and the TSSAA. Other students, who came into contact with this student, have been contacted and are currently self-quarantining."
