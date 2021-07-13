JULY 14

AIRPORT COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the Administration Building.

JULY 19

ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.

JULY 21

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE QUARTERLY MEETING will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room.

JULY 27

AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 MEAL/ MEETING will begin serving food at 6:15 p.m. and the meeting to follow at 7:00 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.

JULY 27

ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall.