APRIL 21
SOLID WASTE COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Administration Building.
APRIL 21
PUBLIC BUILDINGS MEETING will be held at 3:00 p.m. immediately following the solid Waste Committee in the Administration Building.
APRIL 22
OPEN HEARTS KITCHEN COMMUNITY DRIVE THRU DINNER will be serving hot boxed meals to pick up from 6-7 p.m. at Rogersville First United Methodist Church back parking lot (110 Colonial Rd.). No meals will be served inside due to Covid 19 Restrictions. First Come/ First Serve.
APRIL 24
HAWKINS COUNTY REPUBLICAN REORGANIZATION MEETING will be held at the American Legion Building (Top Level) in Rogersville, TN 37857. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 10:00 a.m. for voting to begin.
APRIL 27
AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 OFFICER ELECTION MEETING will be held at 6:15 p.m. No meal will be served. All members are urged to attend.
APRIL 27
Hawkins County Gas Utility Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:00 p.m. at the Utility Office (202 Park Boulevard).
APRIL 28
RESCHEDULED PUBLIC SAFETY QUARTERLY MEETING will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room.