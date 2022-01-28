FEB 7
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall
FEB 8
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Rogersville City Hall
FEB 18
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION Special Called Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. Notice is hereby given that the Hawkins County Election Commission will conduct a special meeting on the above date in the Election Office conference room to review candidate petitions. If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilites who wish to be present at the meeting, please contact at (423) 272-8061, or by email to hawkins.commission@tn.gov. Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least two business days prior to the scheduled meeting in order for the entity to provide such needed aid or service.
30TH ANNUAL RALPH STANTON MEMORIAL BASS TOURNAMENT: Hawkins County Rescue Squad has officially set a date for our 30th Annual Ralph Stanton Memorial Bass Tournament. The event will be held at Quarryville Boat Ramp in Mooresburg. Additional tournament details will be released in early 2022.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: will be held by Rogersville First United Methodist Church, 110 Colonial Rd. Rogersville, at 6 p.m. on the 1st Tuesday of every month. This is a free service to the public to give individuals who have experienced a loss an opportunity to talk, share stories, and learn ways to cope.