FEBRUARY 9
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD will meet at 1:00 p.m.
FEBRUARY 10
HAWKINS COUNTY AIRPORT COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Administration Building.
FEBRUARY 12
CURBSIDE SPAGHETTI DINNER PICK UP ONLY from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112 N. Hwy 70 Rogersville, TN. A hearty portion of spaghetti will be served with either meat or marinara sauce, salad and dressing, drink, and dessert. Call in meals packaged and ready to go! Drive through and pick up…drop ins welcome. Orders accepted by phone starting at 3:00 p.m. on January 15. Call 321-693-1548 or 423-272-6897. Cost for meal is $10.00
FEBRUARY 15
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 1:00 p.m.
FEBRUAY 18
HAWKINS COUNTY INDUSTRIAL COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Administration Building.
FEBRUARY 23
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 WILL MEET at 6:15 p.m. Meeting will be upstairs, on the top floor. Covid-19 guidelines will be in effect. Six feet social distance and masks required inside building.