JUNE 26
AMIS CHAPEL UMC FELLOWSHIP HALL BREAKFAST will be held from 8:00 a.m.- 10:00 a.m. Adult price is $8 and Children is $5.
JUNE 26
HILTON/HELTON FAMILY REUNION will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the Hawkins County Rescue Squad Building.
JUNE 26
ST. CLAIR REUNION will be held at St. Clair Park with a meal starting around 12:00 p.m. Just bring a covered dish. This reunion is for all who went to the old school at the park.
JUNE 26
SUMMER FIELD DAY hosted by Hawkins/ Hancock Amateur Radio Team will be held from 2:00 p.m. Sat. June 26th to Sun. June 27th at the Striggersville Fire Department Community Building.
JUNE 27
SINGING ON THE LAWN (AN AFTERNOON OF PRAYER & SONG OF THE 1890’S HAWKINS CO. SINGING CONVENTIONS will be presented by Ebbing & Flowing Spring UMC from 1:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs.
JUNE 29
AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 MEAL/ MEETING will begin serving food at 6:15 p.m. and the meeting to follow at 7:00 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.