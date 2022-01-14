JAN 15
JUNIOR SQUAD PANCAKE FUNDRAISER: Hawkins County Rescue Squad’s Junior Rescue Squad has scheduled a ALL YOU CAN EAT Pancake Fundraiser for Saturday, January 15th from 7 -11 a.m. Tickets will be presold through January 1st for $10 each. Tickets can be purchased the day of the fundraiser for $12 each. Your meal can be carried out if you would like. To purchase tickets contact any Hawkins County Rescue Squad Junior Member, Junior Committee Member, or HCRS via Facebook or info@hawkinscorescuesquad. org.
JAN 17
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING will be held at 3:30 p.m.
TOWN OF ROGERSVILLE OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED on Monday January 17th, 2022 for Martin Luther King Jr. Da:. The garbage pickup for Monday 17th, will be picked up on Tuesday January 18th, 2022. Please have the garbage out by 7:00 a.m.
JAN 18
BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the Administration Building Meeting Room
JAN 19
PUBLIC SAFETY MEETING will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the Administration Building Meeting Room
JAN 25
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m.
30TH ANNUAL RALPH STANTON MEMORIAL BASS TOURNAMENT: Hawkins County Rescue Squad has officially set a date for our 30th Annual Ralph Stanton Memorial Bass Tournament. The event will be held at Quarryville Boat Ramp in Mooresburg. Additional tournament details will be released in early 2022.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: will be held by Rogersville First United Methodist Church, 110 Colonial Rd. Rogersville, at 6 p.m. on the 1st Tuesday of every month. This is a free service to the public to give individuals who have experienced a loss an opportunity to talk, share stories, and learn ways to cope.