JULY 8
AD HOC COMMITTEE will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the County commission Meeting Room.
JULY 9
SPAGHETTI DINNER DINE-IN OR TAKE-OUT will be held from 4:00- 7:00 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church (112-114 N Hwy 70). Spaghetti served w/ meat or marinara sauce, meal includes salad and dressing, drink, and dessert. Call in for take out accepted after 12:00 p.m. July 9th. Call 321-693-1548 or 423-272-6897. Children 5 and under eat free when accompanied by an adult, Children age 6-10- $10, and age 11 to adult- $12.
JULY 13
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the Park Office.
JULY 14
LIGHTHOUSE COMMUNITY CENTER THRIFT STORE is now open on Wednesdays! Stop in to see us at 712 Caney Creek Rd and check out our weekly specials.