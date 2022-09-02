THE TOWN OF ROGERSVILLE CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED on Monday September 5th, 2022 for Labor Day. The garbage pick up for Monday will be picked up on Tuesday September 6, 2022. Please have your garbage out by 7:00 a.m.
NEW HOURS FOR COMMUNITY CLOTHES CLOSET CHURCH HILL. We are located at 118 Hwy 11W Ste F in the Food Lion complex and will be open Tuesday — Friday from 10:00 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. Shoppers and anyone wishing to donate items are always welcome. To learn more, please call 423-357-7004.
SEPTEMBER 9
SPAGHETTI DINNER at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 Hwy 70 Rogersville from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. Spaghetti served with meat/marinara sauce and includes salad, drink, and dessert. Calls accepted at 423-272-6897 after 12 noon on Sept. 9 to place an order for pick up. Adults to age 11 are $10 and Children 6-10 are $8. Children 5 and younger eat free with paid adult.
SEPTEMBER 10
COMMUNITY TRADING POST AT AMIS MILL from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. Support our local community. Come out and bring your small animals. Homemade goods, farm fresh product to buy, sell, and trade! 127 Bear Hollow Rd. Rogersville
SEPTEMBER 25
ANNUAL FALL FUNDRAISER FOR COURTNEY CEMETERY from 12 p.m. — 3 p.m. at Morrsett Chapel Road in the St. Clair Community of Hawkins County. Funds raise will help cover upkeep and maintenance. Trustees will be available to receive donations.
OCTOBER 1
1st ANNUAL TRACTOR CRUISE IN AND SWAP MEET at Riverfront Park in Surgoinsville, TN from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Rain or shine! Food will be available as well as free inflatables for the kids. For more information call, John Williams 423-358-3791, Donnie Morrison 704-223-0768, or text Clarence Herron 423-361-1861.