MARCH 31
AUDIT COMMITTTEE MEETING will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Administration Building.
APRIL 1
EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the Charles E. Fuller Training Room (1722 East Main St, Rogersville- Bus Shop).
APRIL 1
THE TOWN OF ROGERSVILLE CITY OFFICES will be closed on Friday, April 2, 2021 for Good Friday. Garbage for Friday’s pickup will be Thursday, April 1, 2021. Please have garbage ready by 7:00 a.m.
APRIL 3
EASTER EGG HUNT will be held at Rogersville First United Methodist Church from 2-4 p.m. at the back pavilion. Any questions, please contact the church office at (423)-272-7311
APRIL 4
ANNUAL EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE will be held at 6:30 a.m. at Ebbing and Flowing Methodist Church with breakfast foods to follow.
APRIL 6
ROAD COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 4:00 p.m. at Jim Town Road (end of the road cul-de-sac).
APRIL 9
PUBLIC SAFETY QUARTERLY MEETING will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room.