MAY 25
HAWKINS COUNTY GAS UTILITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Utility Office, 202 Park Blvd.
MAY 25
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall.
MAY 26
THE NORTHEAST PUBLIC HEALTH REGION is offering free COVID-19 vaccines to any age 12 yr+ at local health departments. The Hawkins County Health Departments in Church Hill and Rogersville vaccine people who walk-in between 8:30 am-4:00 pm Monday through Friday. No appointment is needed.
MAY 27
FREE LAUNDRY NIGHT will be provided by the Rogersville Laundry Ministry with quarters and detergent for those in need from 5-7 p.m. at West Rogersville Laundry Mat. For more info check out the ministry facebook page or contact Cris Griffin at 754-0818.
MAY 30
COURTNEY CEMETERY (St. Clair Community) will be taking donations at the cemetery from 12:30- 3:00 p.m. for cemetery upkeep.
MAY 30
DECORATION DAY at Long & Berry Cemetery. Service will be held at 2:00 p.m.
MAY 31
GARBAGE PICKUP for Monday, May 31st will be Tuesday, June 1st due to Rogersville City Offices being closed for Memorial Day. Please have garbage out by 7:00 a.m.