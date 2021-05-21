MAY 25

HAWKINS COUNTY GAS UTILITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Utility Office, 202 Park Blvd.

MAY 25

ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall.

MAY 26

THE NORTHEAST PUBLIC HEALTH REGION is offering free COVID-19 vaccines to any age 12 yr+ at local health departments. The Hawkins County Health Departments in Church Hill and Rogersville vaccine people who walk-in between 8:30 am-4:00 pm Monday through Friday. No appointment is needed.

MAY 27

FREE LAUNDRY NIGHT will be provided by the Rogersville Laundry Ministry with quarters and detergent for those in need from 5-7 p.m. at West Rogersville Laundry Mat. For more info check out the ministry facebook page or contact Cris Griffin at 754-0818.

MAY 30

COURTNEY CEMETERY (St. Clair Community) will be taking donations at the cemetery from 12:30- 3:00 p.m. for cemetery upkeep.

MAY 30

DECORATION DAY at Long & Berry Cemetery. Service will be held at 2:00 p.m.

MAY 31

GARBAGE PICKUP for Monday, May 31st will be Tuesday, June 1st due to Rogersville City Offices being closed for Memorial Day. Please have garbage out by 7:00 a.m.