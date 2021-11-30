DEC 2
EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING at 5:15 p.m. in the Charles E. Fuller Training Room, 1722 E. Main St., Rogersville — Bus Shop
DEC. 3 & 4
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: hosted by the Ladies of St. Henry Catholic Church on December 3 from 8:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m. and December 4 from 8:00 a.m. — Noon at the Church Hall, 112-114 Hwy 70N across from Signature Healthcare. There will be something for everyone! Christmas decor, kitchen items, household items, clothes from newborn to plus size, & more! Come browse & enjoy lunch. Hot dogs, chili, & cookies of all kinds will be available.
DECEMBER 10
SPAGHETTI DINNER: from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 Hwy 70, Rogersville. Dine In or Pick Up. Calls accepted after 12 noon on December 10, 321-693-1548 or 423-272-6897. Adult to age 11 — $12, Children age 6-10 — $8. Children 5 and under eat free when accompanied by an adult.
DECEMBER 11
HOLIDAY HUSTLE Non Profit 5K: for Holston Home in Greeneville. Race will start at 8:00 a.m. at Mindful Body Fitness, 4017 TN-66 Rogersville. Entry fee is $25
DECEMBER 13
BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING at 3:00 p.m. (note time change) in the Administration Building Meeting Room