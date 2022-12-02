ST. HENRY’S CHRISTMAS BAZAAR & SALE from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Sale held on Church grounds across from Signature Healthcare at 112-114 Hwy 70 N. Rogersville. Cookies, light lunch, beverages, and snacks available.
SANTA’S HELPERS at Mount Carmel Public Library from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Join us and have your picture made. Sing Christmas carols and read Christmas books with your child. Make Santa’s dreams come true by collecting and bringing any unused reading or prescription glasses to send with a local mission trip to Guatemala in June.
DEC 5
ROG. HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING: at 4:00 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room.
DEC 7
SANTA VISITS AT LIGHTHOUSE COMMUNITY CENTER on Caney Creek Rd: from 2:00 — 5:00 p.m. Bring a camera and your family! We will have goody bags for each child from Santa. Everyone is welcome at this free event!
DEC 9
ST HENRY CATHOLIC CHURCH SPAGHETTI DINNER: 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. at 112-114 N Hwy 70 Rogersville. Dine in or take out. Spaghetti served with meat/marinara sauce and includes salad, drink, and dessert. Call or come in for to go orders after 12 noon on Dec 9. Call 423-272-6897. Adults to age 11 are $12 and children 6-10 are $8. Children 5 and younger eat free when accompanied by an adult.
DEC 10
AMIS MILL TRADING POST EVENT: will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and feature locally made products from within Hawkins County. There will be gifts, decorations, art, baked goods, and more. A perfect stop for Holiday shopping that supports our local community and an excellent opportunity to try out the Amis Mill Eatery. Guests are invited to stay after and explore the rich history of the property. A Historical tour guided by Jake Jacobs is planned for 2:00pm, and is open to all. Vendors are welcome to contact Joan Wentworth at 13JoanB@gmail.com for more information.
DEC 10
MOUNT CARMEL CHRISTMAS PARADE & SANTA RUN: Run begins at 8:00 a.m. so look our for runners all day. Parade starts at 2:00 p.m.
DEC 12
HAWKINS COUNTY RETIRED TEACHERS MEETING at 12:00 noon at Russell Chapel Church. Bring 2 wrapped gifts for the nursing home.
DEC 13
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING: at 6:00 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
DEC 19
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING: at 3:30 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
DEC 27
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING: at 9:00 a.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room