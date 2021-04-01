APRIL 3
EASTER EGG HUNT will be held at Rogersville First United Methodist Church from 2-4 p.m. at the back pavilion. Any questions, please contact the church office at (423)-272-7311
APRIL 4
ANNUAL EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE will be held at 6:30 a.m. at Ebbing and Flowing Methodist Church with breakfast foods to follow.
SUNDAY MORNING WORSHIP SERVICES at Beech Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 3035 Beech Creek Rd. Rogersville, will resume this Sunday at 11:00 a.m with Pastor Rev. Billy Carmack. All are welcome!
APRIL 6
ROAD COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 4:00 p.m. at Jim Town Road (end of the road cul-de-sac).
APRIL 9
PUBLIC SAFETY QUARTERLY MEETING will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room.