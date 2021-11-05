NOVEMBER 8
INDUSTRIAL COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the Administration Building Meeting Room
RHA ANNUAL SOUP & SALAD FUNDRAISER, 11:00 a.m. — 1:30 p.m at Hale Springs Inn. Eat in or take-out, no delivery. 2 types of soups to choose from in addition to sandwiches, desserts, water, tea, & hot coffee. $10 per person and advance tickets are not required.
NOVEMBER 11
ROGERSVILLE CITY OFFICES CLOSED for Veteran’s Day: The garbage pickup for Thursday will be picked up on Friday November 12th, 2021. Please have your garbage out by 7:00 a.m.
NOVEMBER 15
BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Administration Building Meeting Room