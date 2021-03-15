MARCH 17
The LOCAL ARTISTS GALLERY is hosting another episode of Dooley Discussions from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Agenda is discussion of current topics in a Fun atmosphere. All opinions are welcome as we have no censorship. Please attend and voice your frustrations and solutions. Topics will include the Election, Media, Virus, Capitol Hill and anything you bring up.
MARCH 22
HAWKINS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION Regular Monthly Meeting for March is rescheduled to Monday, March 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Notice is hereby given that the regular 2nd Monday meeting is being changed to the above date to lock and seal the provisional and absentee ballot boxes for the Rogersville Municipal Election, and to conduct any business that may come before the commission. The Hawkins County Election Commission will meet in the election office conference room. If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities who wish to be present at the meeting, please contact (423) 272-8061, or by e-mail to hawkins.commission@tn.gov. Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least two business days prior to the scheduled meeting in order for the entity to provide such needed aid or service.
MARCH 23
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m.
MARCH 29
DELINQUENT TAX COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the Administration Building.
MARCH 30
AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 MEETING will be held at 6:15 p.m. on the top floor to nominate officers for 2021 and honor Vietnam Veterans.
MARCH 31
AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Administration Building.