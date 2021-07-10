JULY 10
MEALS ON WHEELS DESPERATELY NEEDS VOLUNTEERS: at our Rogersville, Church Hill, & Mt. Carmel Senior Center locations to deliver nutritious meals to home bound seniors in all of Hawkins County. As these centers will open fully for congregate lunch in July, our staff will no longer be able to deliver. Delivery routes take about an hour to complete and meals are picked up at the senior center locations. Please call Leslie at 423-491-0304.
JULY 13
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING: will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the Park Office.
JULY 14
LIGHTHOUSE COMMUNITY CENTER THRIFT STORE is now open: on Wednesdays! Stop in to see us at 712 Caney Creek Rd and check out our weekly specials.