NOV 19
AMIS CHAPEL UMC THANKSGIVING SUPPER 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. at 122 Amis Chapel Rd. Surgoinsville, TN 37873. Turkey, dressing & gravy, ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, cole slaw, rolls, and desserts. $11 adults and $5 for children under 12.
OPEN ARMS MISSION THANKSGIVING MEAL — Open Arms Mission, 208 Calvary Church Road Mooresburg TN 37811, will be serving a free Thanksgiving meal and free Coats on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, call 4238514278 or 8655856674. Dine in only. Everyone welcome!
NOV 21
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD MEETING at 3:30 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
NOV 22
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING at 9:00 a.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room
NOV 22-25
The Town of Rogersville City offices will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday November 24th, 2022 and Friday November 25th, 2022: The garbage pickup for those days are Wednesday November 23rd, 2022 will be picked up on Tuesday 22nd, 2022 and Thursday 24th, and Friday 25th, will be picked up on Wednesday 23rd, 2022. Please have your garbage out by 7:00 a.m. on those mornings. Have a Happy Thanksgiving.
DEC 2 & 3
ST. HENRY’S CHRISTMAS BAZAAR & SALE Friday, 12/2 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sat, 12/3 from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Sale held on Church grounds across from Signature Healthcare at 112-114 Hwy 70 N. Rogersville. Cookies, light lunch, beverages, and snacks available.
DEC 5
ROG. HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING at 4:00 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room.
DEC 9
ST HENRY CATHOLIC CHURCH SPAGHETTI DINNER, 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. at 112-114 N Hwy 70 Rogersville. Dine in or take out. Spaghetti served with meat/marinara sauce and includes salad, drink, and dessert. Call or come in for to go orders after 12 noon on Dec 9. Call 423-272-6897. Adults to age 11 are $12 and children 6-10 are $8. Children 5 and younger eat free when accompanied by an adult.
DEC 10
AMIS MILL TRADING POST EVENT will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and feature locally made products from within Hawkins County. There will be gifts, decorations, art, baked goods, and more. A perfect stop for Holiday shopping that supports our local community and an excellent opportunity to try out the Amis Mill Eatery. Guests are invited to stay after and explore the rich history of the property. A Historical tour guided by Jake Jacobs is planned for 2:00pm, and is open to all. Vendors are welcome to contact Joan Wentworth at 13JoanB@gmail.com for more information.
DEC 13
ROGERSVILLE PARK BOARD MEETING at 6:00 p.m. in the Rogersville City Hall Board Room