JUNE 13
THE PRERKEY FAMILY SINGING: will be held during the morning service at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church (Pastored by Jeremy Elkins). Sunday School starts at 10:00 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
JUNE 14
BUDGET HEARING MEETING will be held at 8:30 a.m. for the purpose of making motions for calculation for 2nd Draft of Budget Part #2.
JUNE 17
PUBLIC BUILDINGS RESCHEDULED MEETING: will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the Administration Building.
JUNE 21
PERSONNEL COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Administration Building.